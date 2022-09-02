Bhopal: 92 pvt hospitals in MP lose registration over fire safety norms violation

Fire at New Life City Hospital on August 1 in Jabalpur had left eight people dead . | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Registration of as many as 92 private hospitals and nursing homes in Madhya Pradesh have been suspended for their failure to adhere to the fire safety norms. The action comes following a fire at New Life City Hospital in Jabalpur in which eight people lost their lives on August 1.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the administration to conduct a review of fire safety mechanisms of all hospitals in the state. The department had then constituted a committee to initiate action against medical facilities found operating sans fire safety machinery.

The hospitals were issued notices seeking explanation for flouting the fire safety rule, 92 medical facilities failed to give satisfactory reply and thereafter their registration was cancelled.

District wise suspension of registration of private hospitals include Jabalpur ( 33), Bhopal (21), Gwalior ( 19), Mandsaur ( 4), Dhar, Khargone two each. The registration of one hospital each in Balaghat, Guna, Barwani, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Ratlam, Shahdol, Dindori, Chhatarpur, Betul, Harda, Raisen has been suspended.

After the Jabalpur fire incident, a joint team of doctor, fire officer and electrical safety officer of the Municipal Corporation had inspected the private hospitals to check fire safety measures. The inspection was carried out district wise. In this inspection, nursing homes in 23 districts were found operating without temporary fire NOC. The districts where the private medical facilities were found flouting the fire safety norms include --Rajgarh, Vidisha, Jhabua, Barwani, Bhind, Shivpuri, Morena, Balaghat, Dindori, Mandla, Ujjain, Neemuch, Shajapur, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Panna, Damoh, Satna, Sidhi, Umaria, Ashoknagar, Narsinghpur.

The health department had launched a month-long drive which ended on August 31 to check the private hospitals across the state. Show cause notices were issued to the hospitals found violating safety rules. Registrations of 92 hospitals have been suspended for their failure to give satisfactory reply to the queries sent in show cause notice.

The offenders in Bhopal: The hospitals in Bhopal whose registration have been suspended include Ganguly Metro City Hospital, Sajjad Nursing Home, Vihaan Palliative Nursing Home, Dev Shree Hospital, Megha Nursing Home, New Ayushman Hospital, Millennium Hospital, KNP Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Ujjwal Nursing Home, Prayas Burn And Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishno Hospital, General Hospital, Arnav Multispecialty Hospital, BS Saklecha Hospital, Divya Hospital, Madhavi Hospital, Maharishi Vedic Health Center, RRS Hospital Bangarasia Hospital And Trauma Center, New Star Hospital, Krishna Memorial Hospital And Trauma Center.