Bhopal: 88th National Billiards and Snooker Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tenth grade student from Bhopal Gouhar Tanveer gave a brilliant display of solid potting even as she defeated Sameeksha Devan of Karnataka in straight two frames in the best of three frames match of the sub-juniors snooker on Saturday at 88th National Billiards and Snooker Championship being held at SAGE University in Bhopal.

In the sub-juniors billiards event, Sentara Babu of Tamilnadu was very impressive as she recorded two victories on the trot. In her first outing, she beat local of Madhya Pradesh Shriya Dube by 130-44 points in the one hour format and then outpointed Anitta Biju of Kerala by 141-110 points.

Snenthara posted a hat trick of victories today as she won her snooker match against Pavni Kharadkar of Madhya Pradesh beating her in straight two frames in a best of three frames match.

In the junior boys snooker nationals, 34 matches were played on Saturday. Among the notable winners were Kreish Gurbaxani, Digvijay Kadian, Sumehr Mago, Rajat Sharma, Rayan Razmi, Ranveer Duggal, Jonah M Antony, Nashville D'Souza, Kabir Sharma and Dhruv Patel.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12:07 AM IST