Bhopal: 80% gold medals go to girls at Barkatullah University convocation 

BHOPAL: Nowadays, women are marching ahead in every field and I am happy that among the gold medal winners, 80% are girls. Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Mangubhai Patel stated at the convocation function of Barkatullah University (BU) at Minto Hall on Tuesday.

“It seems that boys consider Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as their role models. That is why they are not focused on their studies,” he added.

“We have to learn from the corona pandemic that ideals and values also matter. Science and modernity alone do not lead to overall development of the individual,” he said. He urged the students to serve the country. He also reiterated the concept of self-reliant India and said that they will have to make more efforts in this direction.

Undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees were awarded to students of 2019-20 academic session at the function. The boys wore white kurta-pyjamas, orange coloured safas and jackets, while girls were dressed in white or cream coloured sarees and orange safas.

Gold medals were presented to 24 toppers of whom 18 were women. Postgraduate degrees were awarded to 50 students and UG degrees to 40 passouts. Besides, 65 students were awarded PhD degrees.

Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi, Vice-Chancellor, Prof RJ Rao, registrar IK Mansoori and faculty members were present at the function.

I am a cricketer

I am a cricketer and play for the U-23 team from the Ujjain Division. I follow Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Irfan Pathan and Brett Lee. I am doing my Master’s from LNIPE, Guwahati. I want to be a cricket coach or a college teacher. I am preparing for NET.

Pankaj Sharma, Shajapur, (B.P.Ed - 88%)

Preparing for exams

I have done BE in Electrical Engineering from SGSITS, Indore. I am preparing for the Civil Services Examination. I have done masters in geography as I want to choose it as an optional subject.

Indu Singh, Hoshangabad (MA Geography - 83.9%)

Teaching French

I am preparing for bank and insurance company exams. I have got eight jobs till now. Presently, I am working as an assistant in ESIC. I also teach French to school children

Dolly Lalchandani, Bairagarh, Bhopal (MBA Integrated - 84.38%)

Corporate world

My father is a businessman. Presently I am pursuing an MBA course from DAVV. I have been a consistently good academic performer. I want to join the corporate world.

Soumya Jain, Khurai, Sagar (BBA - 82%)

45-year-old

I am 45 years of age and am married. My daughter is an engineer. I quit studies in 1985. I decided to resume my education in 2018.

Neelima Shrivastava, Bhopal (MA Drawing and Painting – 87%)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:55 PM IST