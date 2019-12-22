Bhopal: 8-yr-old among 5 killed, 18 injured in bus-truck collision

BHOPAL: Five passengers including a eight year girl were killed and 18 others injured when their passenger bus collided head-on with a pomegranates laden truck in Jabalpur on intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Bargi bypass, located about 10 km off Jabalpur city.

The deceased have been identified as: Ravi Bhumarkar,31, of Seoni; Lekhiram Nagpure,42, of Balaghat; Tara Nagpure,40, of Balaght; Goranshi Lodhi,08, of Wara Seoni (Balaghat) an unidentified man of 22. Injured were taken to the government hospital attached to medical college in Jabalpur and their condition is reported to be stable.

As per police control room, passenger bus (MH-19-Y-6380) of Pawan travels, collided with truck (UP-72-AT-4058) coming from Nagpur with consignment of pomegranates. Bus was going from Katni to Balaghat.

SHO (Bargi) RD Dwivedi said, “Thick fog may be one of reasons for head on collision between passenger bus and truck.”