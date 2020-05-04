Bhopal: 8 injured after verbal spat turned into huge fight

Sehore: Eight people were injured during a spat between two groups near the headquarters on Sunday. People from Khandwa village and Sarkheda village began fighting after a petty issue which turned huge.

A team of policemen led by the DIG reached the site soon after the word went out. The police have registered a case against those who involved. The policemen stayed back in the village the whole night to ensure that the fight does not resume.

The additional superintendent of police, Sameer Yadav, told Free Press that some men reached a Panshop to buy Gutkha in the evening. Some people out there asked these men to remove their shoes before entering the shop.

This led to a verbal spat which was resolved at that time. Situation worsened when some people from Sarkheda village were stopped by a group of men from Khandwa on their way to Sehore Mandi to sell their yield. They began a fistfight soon after. By the time the police reached there, eight of them were injured.