Bhopal: 71.62 lakh people who will complete 60 years of age to be inoculated, says health minister

Bhopal: State health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said 71.62 lakh people who will complete 60 years of age on January 1, 2022, will be covered under phase-2 of vaccination, which will commence on March 1 at 186 vaccination booths.

“In addition to senior citizens, people from 45 to 59 years of age with co-morbidity will also be covered,” he told mediapersons here on Sunday. About 16.63 lakh doses have been allocated for phase-2 inoculation out of which 7 lakh have already been given to Madhya Pradesh.

He said the number of vaccination booths will be increased in first week of March and by April, the state will 5,000 sessions sites. “Vaccination facilities will be available at 51 district hospitals, 84 civil hospitals, 13 medical colleges, three private medical colleges and 35 identified private hospitals,” Choudhary added.