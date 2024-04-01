Bhopal: 6K Registries Executed On Last Day Of FY 2023-24 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 6,000 registries have been executed in the state on last day of the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 on Sunday till filing the report. Heavy rush was there in registrar offices in Bhopal on the last day in wake of new rate implementation from April 1. At the last moment, people rushed for land registry according to their slots booked for it.

All three registry offices located at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT), 12-Duptar and Pari Bazar have been witnessing a heavy rush in March for property registry immediately after the guidelines of the collector regarding hike in stamp duty and registry rate. Even the government kept the office open on days of holidays for the convenience of the people.

M Selvendran, IG Stamp and Registration informed Free Press, “Around 6,000 registries have been executed in the state on the last day of the financial year.”

Poor tax collection, garbage in nullah: ZO gets show cause notice

Bhopal municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan on Sunday issued show cause notice to zonal officer, assistant health officers, wards incharge on Sunday for dereliction of duty.

In ward number 35 under zone 7, assistant health officer Yogesh Dubey, health incharge Deepak Jainwar, ward incharge Ehshan Ali received show cause notice for poor sanitary condition.

Zonal officer (zone 5) Rajbhan Tripathi, ward 23 incharge Ehshan Raja Zaidi were issued show cause notice as garbage was found dumped in nullah. Health incharge Anil Kumar Shrawan was served notice on same ground.

The municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan visited ward number 34, 35 ,23, 20, 19. He also inspected office of zone 3 and 4.

The zonal officer of zone 3 was asked to repair and maintain water cooler.