 Bhopal: 6-day mid-career training for forest officers begins
They will be trained on stress, public finance, strategic & natural resource management

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 01:55 AM IST
IIFM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The six-day mid-career training programme for senior Indian Forest Service officers began at The Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in Bhopal on Monday.

The IIFM organised the event in association with Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun.

On the first day, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance, Bharat Lal, delivered a lecture on human values and good governance. Prof Rekha Singhal from Shri Shri University discussed change management and team building whereas Mukesh Jain, Special Director General of Police (training) spoke on challenges of future systems.

The officers will receive training from experts on subjects like public finance management, strategic management and goal setting, leadership skills, stress management, and natural resource management.

