Bhopal: 55 years after marriage, woman seeks maintenance from husband

BHOPAL: A 70-year-old woman has filed a case against her 80-year-old husband in the Bhopal Family Court seeking maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. The couple has been married for 55 years.

Sindhu Dholpure, a counsellor at the Bhopal Family Court, told Free Press that the husband has retired from government service and receives a pension of more than Rs 40,000 per month. The couple has two sons, who are married and have their own families. The couple lives with sons and their families in a three-storied house. The man insists that he is sincere in performing his duties as a husband. "Last Karwa Chauth, I brought a saree for her," he told the counsellor. He also says that he has gifted earrings, nose pin and payal to his wife on different occasions.

The wife is unable to provide a cogent reason for moving court except that the couple had frequent quarrels on petty issues. Dholpure says that according to the husband, the woman has been misled by a lawyer, who lives in the neighbourhood. "The advocate has incited her to file the case," hubby alleges. There is a twist in the tale, though. Apparently, the husband has a 2nd wife, too, whom he had married after his first wife failed to conceive for two years. Subsequently, he had children from both the wives. The second wife lives separately with her children. "The fact that I live with her is proof enough that I love her and am conscious of all her needs," the husband said.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:35 AM IST