Bhopal: 5-year-old girl raped in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 5- year-old girl raped in Amrai locality under Bag Sevania police station, Bhopal on Wednesday evening, the police said on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rajesh Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the police received a complaint from the victim’s mother.

She told police that she was cooking food on Wednesday late evening and her two daughters were playing outside the house. In the meantime, a neighbour came and gave Rs 20 to the elder daughter which she showed her.

After cooking food, she came out and searched for her daughters. She found that the younger daughter was playing and the other one was sitting along with the neighbour.

She pulled the girl and brought her home. The girl told her mother that ‘Uncle’ was misbehaving with her.

After that the woman raised an alarm, called her husband and the other neighbours. She shared the incident with them and lodged a police complaint against the accused.

ACP Singh further said that the police registered a rape case against the accused and launched the manhunt to nab him.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 04:50 PM IST