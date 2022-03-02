Bhopal: 45-year-old woman raped in city, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her co-worker in the city, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim works in a bottle cleaning plant running in the city. The incident occurred on February 24, when the victim was alone in the factory.

Ratibad police station in charge Sudesh Tiwari told media persons the accused Farru also threatened the victim for dire consequences if she reports the matter to others.

Tiwari further said that the husband of the woman was out of station. As soon as he returned home, the woman narrated the story.

After that they reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 376 and 506 of IPC against him. The accused would be produced before the court on Wednesday, Tiwari added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:54 PM IST