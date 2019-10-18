Bhopal: 4 IFS officers among 7 booked in illegal mining case

BHOPAL: The Lokayukta police Bhopal have registered a case against the four IFS officers and other three other employees of forest department into the illegal mining case.

One Khaniya Lal in his complaint to the police has alleged that the forest conservator (FC) of Sehore UK Saddhbudhi, released a seized- JCB machine after taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

It is alleged that the forest department registered a case of illegal mining in the forest area against the Rambacks Yadav and Meman Singh Yadav resident of Sehore on September 22, 2008- the said machine was also seized at the time of filing of the case. Not only this, the complainant alleged that the officials misplaced the documents concerned of the case and have failed to put up the case in the Court till date. After Saddhbudhi three more officers have served as forest conservator, but none of them responded on the case.

The Lokayukta have registered a case against the FC UK Saddhbudhi, FC Ashok Kumar Singh, FC Manoj Agarwal, FC Vijay Kumar Neema, the then deputy FC VV Singh, forest ranger Sunil Kumar Jain and deputy ranger BS Shakya.

The complainant alleged that these officers helped the accused by releasing the machine and also to helping the illegal mining contractors.

In the primary investigation revealed that the officials misused the post and helped the accused. A case has been registered against the accused under section of Anti Corruption Act -7, 13(1)A, 13(2) and 420,468,471 and 120 of IPC.