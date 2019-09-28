Bhopal: 340 test positive for dengue this month

Bhopal: Dengue sting has been harsher compared to previous year in the state capital. In September alone, 340 dengue positive patients have been reported so. Last year, by September end, 90 people were tested positive for dengue and about 50 patients diagnosed with chikungunya.

During a drive, the malaria department team has found dengue larva in 23,669 containers out of 19,86,766 surveyed across the city. The teams have so far surveyed 2,85,939 houses in the city.

Malaria district officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said so far 340 people have been tested positive for dengue, the figure is much higher that 90 reported last year in September.

“Anti-larva team conducted door to door survey in the city as well as the outskirt areas. Colonies on the outskirts are more vulnerable to disease and infection. Areas along BHEL and the satellite colonies and Ayodhya Bypass locality are the new locations of vector sting,” said Dubey.

Anti-larva team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its survey in the state capital. It has also pitched in NGOs and college students for the survey.

Besides sensitizing people, the teams also imposed spot fine on household where mosquito larva were spotted.

While relentless rain has left city water bodies brimming, it also exposed city to waterlogging, flooding. and provided perfect breeding ground for germs and bacteria leading to water borne diseases. The month saw spurt in spurt in vector, water-borne diseases with onset of monsoon.