Bhopal: 34 species of bird spotted at RMNH

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 34 species of birds were spotted during ‘Campus Bird Count’ on Sunday morning at the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) in the city.

The event was organised jointly by RMNH and Bhopal Birds NGO.

The birds include Grey Hornbill, Rose Ringed Parakeet, Oriental white eye, Purple Sun Bird, Booted Warbler, Jungle Babbler, Red Vented Bulbul, Laughing Dove, Small Minivet, Common Iora, Greater Coucal, Shikra, Common Kite, River tern, Indian Robin, Pied Mynah, House crow, Large billed crow, Coppersmith barbet, Black Drongo, Ashy prinia, Tailor bird, Dusty craig martin, Grey headed canary flycatcher and Red wattled lapwing etc.

A large number of Indian Rock Pigeons, Purple Sunbird, Green Bee Eater, Jungle Babbler and Large Cormorant were also spotted during this Campus Bird Count.

Asian Brown Flycatcher, Asian Koel, Black Redstart, Spot-billed Duck, Cormorant were the main migratory birds identified during the count.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:18 PM IST