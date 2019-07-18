Bhopal: 30 artistes pay rich tributes to Gurus

BHOPAL : In all thirty 30 artistes from four to 80 years of age gave a splendid performance in memory of their Gurus at Baithak, the Art House in the city, on Wednesday.
Enthralling the audiences, these artists brought on stage eight art forms – singing (dhrupad, Khayal), musical instruments (sitar , tabla), dance (Bharatnatyam), Flamenco (guitar, palos) and fine-arts.
The event began with bharatnatyam dance, presented by children. Directed by Shivaji Yevle, they presented ‘Shiva Stuti,’ ‘Gurumantra and ‘Alaripu’. It was followed by classical renditions on tabla, sitar and a Surdas song.
The 80-year-old Nityanand Sawroop Bhatnagar presented sitar recital in teen taal. The event ended with Flamenco (guitar, palos). 4-year-old Anushka presented bharatnatyam and flamenco palos.
Young tabla player Ratnesh conducted the event, organised on the occasion of Guru Purnima.
