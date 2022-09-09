Bhopal: 3-day workshop on socio-cultural change through comic art begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day workshop on 'Socio-Cultural Change through Comic Art' began at Ravindra Convention Centre on Thursday.

The event was organised under the joint aegis of Culture Department, MP and UNICEF.The topic was highlighted by the guests encouraging the participants.

Experts threw light on the topics of the workshop. FA Jami spoke on Back to School whereas Pushpa on Early and Exclusive Breastfeeding, Aniket Jadhav on Water Management, Sabir Iqbal on ODF Plus and COVID and Nagesh Patidar on WASH(Water, Sanitation and Hygiene).

The use of socio-cultural change and the art of story making were also discussed in the workshop. Participants also understood about making comics. At the end of the first day of the workshop, the participants made comic art by choosing their respective subjects.They also asked the questions from the experts regarding social and cultural subjects.

“This is the first time in Bhopal that a workshop is being organised to make youth aware through comic art for socio-cultural change, '' one of the participants said. Around 200 participants took part in it.

Principal Secretary, Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, director, culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi, UNICEF's Madhya Pradesh chief Margaret Guada, SBC Specialist, UNICEF, Jhimli Barua and assistant director, culture, Vandana Jain were present.