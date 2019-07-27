Bhopal: 27-year-old man commits suicide

BHOPAL: A 27-year-old youth hanged himself on Thursday night. He did not leave any suicide note behind, and now cops are wondering as what drove the youth towards taking the extreme step.

Deceased Anubhav Uikey lived in 2C Sector of Saket Nagar under Baghsewania police station limits. He was a law graduate and was in frustration as he was not working.

His father Ramdayal Uikey retired as a DSP rank officer and has passed away. Anubhaw was unemployed and it was seen as the reason for him towards taking the extreme step.

Bhaghsewania SHO Virendra Sen says that the youth was alone at the time and his mother had gone to Bairasia for some work on Thursday. His elder brother is posted as nayab tehseeldar in Harda district.

Sen said the youth was spotted hanging by his mother, who had returned from Bairasia and the woman then alerted neighbors on Thursday evening.