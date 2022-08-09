Bhopal: ‘21st-century teachers must have global teaching potential’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers of the 21st century should have global competence of teaching and BSSS provides a positive learning environment for its students, said head of the education department, BSSSIAS, Sheena Thomas.

She was speaking in an orientation programme ‘Rubru 2022’ for the BEd. (Batch 2022-24) from BSSS Institute of Advanced Studies (BSSSIAS) on Sunday.

Thomas said to students that teaching is the only profession that teaches all other professions. She shared that networking and 21st century skills are essential in facing the real world.

Principal, BSSS, Bhopal, Fr John PJ emphasised on how the institute makes a difference to the overall personality of a student.

Lokesh Ubhiriyani, a pass-out from the 2020 batch who bagged the Chanakya Award for the Year 2022 motivated the students on regularity and proactiveness. He inspired the students to be tech savvy, diligent and collaborative.

Damandeep Kaur Gulati and other teachers of the department oriented the students on the overall curriculum, programme-specific outcomes, BSSS SETU YouTube Channel, code of conduct and co-curricular activities. Adrija Goswami BEd III Semester student moderated the session.