Bhopal: 213 degrees awarded at 8th School of Planning and Architecture convocation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 8th convocation of School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Bhopal, was organised virtually on Saturday.

In all, 213 degrees were awarded to graduating students. They included 71 bachelors of architecture, 18 bachelors of planning, 12 masters of architecture (conservation), 15 masters of architecture (landscape), 17 masters of architecture (urban design), 17 masters of planning (environmental planning), 18 masters of planning (transport, planning and logistics management), 26 masters of planning (urban and regional planning), 17 masters of design, and 2 PhD degree holders.

At the ceremony, 2 medals of excellence, 9 proficiency gold medals and 9 best thesis were awarded.

Chairperson, board of governors inaugurated the convocation and presented undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees. Director, Prof N Sridharan, presented institute’s annual report that included activities and achievements of SPA Bhopal and delivered the welcome address.

Head of departments presented recipients of degrees in their respective areas of specialisation. Director, Prof N Sridharan as chairperson of senate, SPA Bhopal awarded the degrees.

Chief guest was Prof Aromar Revi, director of Indian Institute for Human Settlements, who gave the convocation speech.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 09:18 PM IST