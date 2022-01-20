Bhopal: 20K BJP workers to digitise booths

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a ten-day Booth Vistarak (extension) campaign from different parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday on the occasion of the birth centenary of Kushbhau Thakre, party sources said.

State party president VD Sharma, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state organisational secretary Suhas Bhagat and other senior leaders took part in the campaign.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the drive from Sonkachch on Friday.

At a booth Vistar camp held in Chhatarpur, Sharma said that the drive was launched to strengthen 65,000 booths in the state.

The party workers will create history by digitising each booth, Sharma said.

He also interacted with the party workers and the beneficiaries of the government schemes.

He said that 20,000 booth workers would digitise the booths and bolster the party.

Sharma, a Member of Parliament from Chhatarpur, launched the campaign from booth number (171) from Rajnagar Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Similarly, Bhagat launched the drive from booth number (189) in Amla Ramjipura village, Ichhawar.

He said that each booth worker would give ten hours in ten days to strengthen the party at booths.

Bhagat said that the party workers would play an important role in winning elections, as well as in doing social work.

The Booth Vistarak campaign is a tribute to Kushabhau Thakre who was a great organiser, Bhagat said.

Bhagat had an interaction with the beneficiaries of the PMís Housing Scheme in Ramjipura village.

In the same way, Tomar launched the campaign from Padhawali village in Morena district.

He, too, had an interaction with the party workers and a section of citizens in Morena.

Tomar said that the booth workers would connect people, belonging to all religions and castes, with the party.

The senior leaders of the party held a meeting with the members of the booth committee and got them registered through an App.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:51 PM IST