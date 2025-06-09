 Bhopal: 2 Friends Lose ₹47 Lakh To Roommate, Latter Flees
Bhopal: 2 Friends Lose ₹47 Lakh To Roommate, Latter Flees

Accused persuaded the duo to invest in his venture, promising them 20% share

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two friends were allegedly duped of Rs 47 lakh by their roommate in a case of financial fraud reported from Arera Colony.

The accused Abhishek Patel is on the run. A case was registered against him on Saturday, Habibganj police said.

According to police, victims Lucky Vansik and Rajesh Rajput, befriended Patel in July 2023 and invited him to live with them. Patel, who claimed to run a mobile accessories business, persuaded the duo to invest in his venture, promising them 20% share in profits.

Initially, Patel provided returns for three months, gaining their trust. Encouraged by the early gains, Lucky invested Rs 31 lakh while Rajesh contributed Rs 16 lakh, hoping for continued profits. However, in July 2024, Patel fled from their shared residence, taking the entire investment with him.

Despite repeated attempts to contact him, the victims were unable to trace Patel. Eventually, they filed a complaint at Habibganj police station. Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to locate the accused and recover the funds.

