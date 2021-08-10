Bhopal: 188 Oxygen plants to come up in state, High Court told

BHOPAL: The state government informed the High Court on Tuesday that there would be 188 oxygen plants across the state many of which have already been commissioned and several other measures are taken to tackle the possible third wave in the state. The government submitted its 11th action taken report in the High Court regarding its preparations during the hearing. The HC had directed the government to file complete and updated information pertaining to Oxygen generation plants, ICU beds/Oxygen beds, Ventilator, CT Scan, vaccination status etc district wise.

Advocate General Purshendra Kaurav informed HC about action taken report. As per the report, total 188 oxygen generation plants (Pressure Swing Adsorption) is in the pipeline. Out of them, 61 plants have already been commissioned, 13 plants have already been delivered from the concerned agency and is in the process of installation. For installation of remaining plants, the preparatory work at the level of CMHO is going on. That, as per the estimate of the State Government, these remaining plants will be installed by September 30, 2021 although efforts are being made to complete the installation of oxygen plants by Sept 15 also.

Similarly, about CT scan machines, out of 52 district hospitals of the State, in 14 districts, the CT Scan Machines are functioning at present and for the remaining districts, appropriate steps have already been taken by the Government in terms of resources available with it. The demand of CT Scan Machine has already increased. Four districts Dhar, Mandla, Ratlam and Shajapur, Vendor namely M/s Siddharth CT Scan Services was directed to install CT Scan machine by July, 2O2l but due to limited manufacturer/supplier of CT Scan Machine the aforesaid C.T. Scan Machine has not been installed as yet and the appropriate communication from the concerned agencies is going on.

Ventilators received under PM-CARES Fund and has brought on record the utilization of the functional ventilators. In MP, a total 13 medical colleges are functioning in which 1280 ventilators are available and out of which 23 ventilators are non-functional for which appropriate communication has been made to the vendor. In June, 2021, total 12, 150 beds were available in Government facility in different district hospitals and in September, 202 1 (including facility available in June,2021, the total 16, 977 different kinds of beds will be available to meet out any situation. In June, 2021, total 6,060 beds were available in different Govt Medical Colleges and in Sept, 2021 including the beds which were available in June, 2O21, total 7595 beds will be available.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:58 PM IST