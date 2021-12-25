Bhopal: 184 fake caste certificates found

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of tribal affairs Meena Mandwe stated in a written reply that the inquiry committee on caste certificates investigated 300 caste certificates of the employees working in state government departments.

She was replying to a question filed Congress MLA Kunal Chowdhary. Meena replied that 184 cases of fake certificates were found by the committee while 116 were found true. In such cases, letter is sent to the collector of the district to take appropriate action.

Rs 12.92 crore spent on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Minister for tribal welfare Meena Mandwe submitted a written reply to a question filed by Congress MLA Arif Aqueel that Rs 12.92 crore were spent on the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark celebration of Birsa Munda birth anniversary.

Meena, in her reply added that this amount should not be considered as sanctioned amount. It will be sanctioned by the authority concerned as per rules.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:31 AM IST