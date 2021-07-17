Bhopal: 18-year-old lodges rape complaint against husband, girl married under family pressure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl has lodged a complaint of rape against her husband. The incident occurred in Kamla Nagar area of Piplani when she had stayed with her husband in April and May this year. This was her husband’s second marriage. Her husband was already married.

The complainant is a native of Betul district. After her marriage, the couple lived in Piplani between April and first week of May. Later, her husband got a job in a private firm in Indore and they moved from Bhopal to Indore in May second week.

However, she left her husband and returned to her family in Betul district where she lodged a rape complaint against her husband few days back. The diary was transferred to Piplani police in Bhopal on Friday where a case was registered against her husband.

Piplani police said the girl married under pressure from her family. They said during their course of stay in Bhopal, the girl told police he raped her several times. Police have launched search for accused.