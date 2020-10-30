Bhopal: 17-year-old dies, his cousin injured after bike hits tractor

Bhopal: A 17-year-old boy died and his cousin sustained injuries after the bike they were riding was hit by an unidentified tractor.

The incident took place around 6 pm when the bike collided head-on with a tractor at Narsinghgarh road. The deceased Akshat Sharma was a resident of Ganjbasoda. He had gone to Narsinghgarh with his cousin Adarsh Tripathi, a resident of Vidisha on a bike.

Tripathi was riding the bike and Akshat was riding pillion. After the collision, Sharma flung into the air and fell on the road, and sustained head injuries. On the other hand, Adarsh sustained minor injuries.

The onlookers called for an ambulance and they were taken to hospital where Akshat was declared dead. Adrash is in critical condition while his statement is yet to be recorded. The Bairasia police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into it.