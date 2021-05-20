Bhopal: 16-day-old Ruhi defeats Covid, discharged

BHOPAL: A 16-day-old girl child, Ruhi Khan who was Covid positive just after delivery, recovered and discharged today. She was undergoing treatment at Peoples Hospital.

DME minister Vishwas Sarang visited the hospital when Ruhi was discharged.

As per the hospital, when Ruhiís mother who was heavily pregnant, became critical due to the Covid, no hospital was ready to admit her for delivery at her native place. She came to Bhopal from Prayagraj. Her oxygen level was 80 when she was admitted for delivery. Ruhi was born prematurely.

Dr Sankul Dwivedi of Peoples Hospital said, "The family belongs to Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. Mother was Covid positive and hospitals at her place did not admit her. So she came to Peoples Hospital for delivery. Just after delivery, the mother expired and baby got infected. Treatment continued there and today, after 16 days, Ruhi has been discharged after she became completely ok."