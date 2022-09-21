Bhopal: 15th state rope skipping championship organised 

The 15th State Rope Skipping Bhopal: Championship was organised at Sagar Public School here on Sunday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 15th State Rope Skipping Championship was organised at Sagar Public School here on Sunday. More than 300 players from different districts participated in the competition. The winning player will represent Madhya Pradesh in the national competition to be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi from October 17-19.

Organising secretary Sandeep Rathore said that Arpit Neware won gold medal in Boys U-11 Speed Sprint, Vanshika Pundir won gold medal in Girls U-11 Endurance, Akshat Neware won gold medal in Boys U-17 Freestyle and Vineet Kumar Sen won gold medal in U-19 Freestyle.

District Education Officer Bhopal Nitin Saxena, Office Joint Director Public Education Bhopal Division Deputy Director DK Sharma and General Secretary of Rope Skipping Association Madhya Pradesh Shailesh Shukla were present.

Read Also Watch Video: Union Minister Anurag Thakur jumps skipping rope at FIT India app launch event