Bhopal: 154 Grams Brown Sugar, 73 Grams MD Seized; 5 Drug Peddlers Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have seized 154 grams of brown sugar, 73 grams of MD worth Rs 3.80 lakh and arrested five persons on Sunday from various parts of the state capital on Sunday, police here on Sunday. Sub inspector Seema Mimrot arrested two persons from Bagh Farhat Afza, Aishbagh area of Bhopal carrying drugs.

The police team arrested two accused Mohsin (29 years) and Asif Khan (39 years) and seized 53 grams of MD worth Rs 10.60 lakh from their possession. A case was registered against the accused under NDPS Act at Narcotics Police Station.

Crime branch Bhopal arrested two drug peddlers and seized 19.7 gm of MD drugs worth Rs 2 lakh from MP Nagar area on Sunday. Officials said that the crime branch received information that two men were trying to sell small packets of some white powder near a private bank in MP Nagar area.

The police team reached the site and detained the two youths, identified as Sajid khan (24), a resident of Ratlam and Naved Ali (29), who resides in the Jahangirabad area of the city. Police found small packets of MD drugs from their possession. During interrogations, the duo told police that they used to bring drugs from other states and sell it in different areas of the city. Police have registered a case against the two under NDPS act.

Rajasthan man held with drugs, Rs 30L cash

Inspector Praveen Thackeray (Narcotics cell, Indore), acting on an input, arrested a drug peddler Faraz Khan, 24 years, from Gandhi Nagar, near Yash Hospital, on Sunday morning. Faraz, a resident of village Devaldi in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan was held with 154 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 80,000. Police also recovered Rs 30.80 lakh cash and a pistol from his possession. A case was registered against the accused under NDPS Act and Arms Act at Narcotics Police Station Indore.