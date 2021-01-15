Bhopal: 15,000 to get shield against Covid today

BHOPAL: Around 15,000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the nationwide inoculation campaign on Saturday. The state is all set for the roll-out of vaccination exercise at 150 session sites. In Bhopal, 1200 healthcare workers such as doctors and nurses who have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic will be given the Covishield shots first. Chief Minister Shivaj Singh Chouhan will launch the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Singrauli. Arrangements have been made for the live webcast of the vaccination drive launch in Bhopal and Indore. In Bhopal, the launching ceremony will be held at JP Hospital and Gandhi Medical College at 10:30am. Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang will remain present on the occasion. JP Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Preparations for the vaccine launching are complete and the drive will start at 10:30am on Saturday.”

In the state capital there are 12 vaccination sites including AIIMS, Gandhi Medical College, LN Medical College, BMHRC, JP Hospital, Community health centres (CHCs). Per day, 100 people will be vaccinated at each session site. As per health department, a comparative factsheet for Covid19 vaccines has been prepared for recordkeeping. Comparison parameters will include vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold chain storage requirements, & minor adverse events following the immunization.