BHOPAL: 15-year-old boy sodomised by shopkeeper in city, 22-year-old accused arrested

Bhopal: A 15-year-old boy was subjected to unnatural sex by a shopkeeper on Thursday. The accused runs a shop and was acquainted with the victim. The accused, Mustafa, 22, has been arrested.

The victim works in a tyre factory in Banganga area. The accused met him in the evening and asked the boy to accompany him to a ration shop. The accused took him near Kasturba School where he sodomised the minor boy.

Later, the victim went to Shyamla Hills police station to lodge a complaint but police sent him to TT Nagar police station as the spot falls under TT Nagar police station limits.