BHOPAL: 13-year-old raped by man who supplies water to her house, incident occurred when she was alone

Bhopal: A 13-year-old girl was raped at her house when she was alone on Tuesday. The accused had gone to collect charges for water supply from the girl. He raped her while finding her alone at home.

The girl’s family fetches water from tube well of accused. Bilkhiria police said the girl lives with her family and both her parents are labourers. They pay Rs 300 per month for water, he said.

On Tuesday, accused had gone to collect the amount when he found the girl alone. At that time, both her parents had gone to work and his younger siblings were playing outside, he said. After accsued fled, the victim informed her mother about the incident on phone. A case was registered on Tuesday night, said SHO Bilkhiria Lokendra Singh Thakur.