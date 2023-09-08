Bhopal: 1,200 Illegal Constructions In Reservoirs’ Catchment Areas | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are 1,200 illegal constructions in catchment areas of water reservoirs of Bhopal. These encroachments are in catchment areas, river bed (FTL), which are designated green belts.

The construction on botanical gardens developed around Kerwa and Kaliasot dams have also been considered encroachments, environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken note of encroachments. There are 50,000 illegal constructions on the river bed of Kaliasot, whose 36-km long stretch passed through Bhopal. There are 15 lakes and ponds in Bhopal district, according to MP Lake Conservation Authority.

They include Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Motia Talab, Siddiqui Hasan Talab, Munsi Hussain Khan Talab, Lendiya Talab, Sarangpani, Laharpur reservoir, Hataikheda Reservoir, Halali reservoir, Kerwa Reservoir, Kolar reservoir, Char Imli pond (5 no-bus stop), Ayodhya Nagar pond, and Damkheda pond.

According to a lawyer handling NGT cases, entire Khanugao in Upper Lake is illegal. Similarly, all hospitals constructed on Motia Talab, Siddiqui Hasan Talab, Munsi Hussain Khan Talab are illegal. In July 2015, NGT had issued order to demarcate the pond and install embankments.

After this, the district administration found 337 FTL pillars submerged in water out of 809. About 141 FTL pillars were found missing. Special provisions have been made in Bhopal Development Plan 2005 for the protection of sensitive areas.

A clear provision has been made in this that an area up to a minimum distance of 50 metres from the Full Tank Level (FTL) on the banks of the Upper Lake will be kept open.

No construction will be allowed. At the same time, an area of 33 metres will be kept open on along the banks of Kaliyasot, Shahpura, Kerava, Hataikheda, Laharpur, Chhota Talab.

Advocate Om Shankar Shrivastava said, “There are limitless encroachments in catchment areas of water reservoirs. If Shahpura lake water level increases, rain water will enter most colonies of Chuna Bhatti.” Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “Illegal constructions are unlimited.

It is failure on part of authorities concerned to check them. BMC is main agency to remove encroachment. And its building permission cell and MP Lake Conservation Authority are responsible for it.”

According to petitioners

Water reservoirs Encroachments

Upper Lake 900

Kerwa 45

Kaliasot 36

Lower Lake 175

Shahpura 60

Laharpur dam 65

Siddiqui Hasan 26

Hataikheda 40

Halali dam 60

