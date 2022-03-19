Bhopal: 11 Sanskrit plays to be staged during three-day drama festival

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Sanskrit University is organising a three-day Sanskrit drama competition at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration here from March 22, said vice chancellor Nivas Varkhedi on Saturday.

Sanskrit Natya Groups from the campuses of Central Sanskrit University located in different states in India will stage 11 Sanskrit plays. During Natya Mahotsav, the artistes will present plays based on the theme of freedom and freedom struggle, he said.

Film director and actor Nitish Bharadwaj will be the chief guest. Minister of Micro Small and Medium Industries Omprakash Saklecha and minister of culture and tourism Usha Thakur will also attend.

