Bhopal: 11 Pilgrims Get Stuck In Lift, Rescued After An Hour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven Haj pilgrims got trapped in an elevator for an hour at Haj House on Sunday evening, the Gandhi Nagar police said.

All the people were rescued safely after the lift door was broken.

Police station in-charge (SHO) Arun Sharma said that the eleven people including three women, and a minor girl were stuck inside the lift at the Haj House.

The pilgrims had taken the lift to go to the third floor, when the power supply went off abruptly. The alarm was raised, after which the people at the Haj house broke the lift. It took an hour to bring out the people trapped inside the elevator.

The pilgrims were then comforted and doctors were called there, who conducted their primary check-up and advised them to take rest properly, SHO Sharma said.