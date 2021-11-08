Bhopal: 11 Campion School roller skaters to take part in state championship, national selection trial

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven roller skaters from Campion School have been selected in 59th state championship and national selection trial organised by Madhya Pradesh Skating and Roller Skating Federation, informed school authorities on Monday.

These competitions will be held for four days from November 10-13, 2021, in The Emerald Heights International School, Indore. The skaters were trained by physical education teacher and coach Sanjay Mishra.

Over 300 boy and girl roller skaters from different schools of state are participating in competition and selection trial. The skaters and coach Sanjay Mishra will leave for Indore on November 10 to take part in the competition.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:17 PM IST