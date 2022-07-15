Bhopal: Break Dancers eyeing Paris Games 2024 gather in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over a 100 dancers gathered in Bhopal for trying their luck for the 2024 Paris Games where Break Dance has been included as a medal sport.

A break-dance talent hunt was held in the city at TT Stadium on Thursday.

The panel of judges came from Mumbai. B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary), B-boy Risk (Rajan Yadav) and B-boy Fusion (Raman Kumar) were the judges for the event. When asked, the jury board said, "We are happy that such a talent hunt is happening in MP.

The government is doing great by organising such events. We are here to serve the purpose; we are looking for passionate and energetic break dancers. Around 105 young dancers showcased their talent, out of which 29 boys and 13 girls have been selected for the next stage. Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was also present at the talent hunt. While talking to jury members she said, ìWe want a team that can compete even with the jury in future, we want them to compete with the gurus.

#MadhyaPradesh: Eyeing a berth in 2024 Paris Olympics in Breakdancing, over 100 gathered for a trial in #Bhopal's TT Stadium. One of the participants is seen in the video pic.twitter.com/w1DAihCkZK — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 15, 2022

B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary) has won the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 competition. He presided over the jury panel and told Free Press, "Breaking is street art, and now that it is going to be in Paris games 2024, has increased its value in many ways. Now the break dancers will get regular training and a roof overhead so that they can practice." "I think break dancing has picked up great pace and things will only get better for all the break dancers," he further added.

Rinku Yadav, a 17-year-old b-girl, told Free Press, "I have been dancing for the last four years. I do every dance form, but Breaking is my favourite. I want to represent India and bring a medal home." She added, "I earn money so my passion does not pressure my parents and belong to a village where people do not appreciate dancing, but my mother supports me in everything I do. On the other hand, my father asks me to stop dancing and focus on my studies."