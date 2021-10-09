Bhopal: 10,000 patients visited 1 clinic in last 1.5 years in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many 10,000 patients with mental health problems visited a clinic in state capital in last one-and-a-half years. This shows severity of mental health related problems during Covid pandemic time, said psychiatrist Dr Ruma Bhattacharya who clinic registered this surge from March 2020 to September 2021.

The major mental health problems that surfaced during corona pandemic are stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, denial, anger and fear.

According to Dr Bhattacharya, patients who recovered from corona complained of stress, anxiety, depressive symptoms, insomnia. “They feel tired and do not talk much. They prefer to sleep more. Most Covid patients are asymptomatic, the majority of them have mild problems. Unnecessary panic must be avoided. One should stay positive as chances of getting infection are low and simple steps like wearing masks, social distancing, and hand washing are enough to prevent infection. Be alert but don’t panic,” she added.

In Madhya Pradesh, the hospitals with corona patients provided light entertainment, music, and screened films while Happiness Department, conducted activities in association with social workers.

Neurologist Dr ID Chaurasia said mental health problems are serious, which people faced in post Covid period even after recovery. Anyone who feels upset may contact mental health professionals like psychologists or psychiatrists. Being aware, accepting, and having the insight that one has psychological problems is the first step and must for therapy. “Talking with a professional, maintaining routine and healthy lifestyle, taking a healthy diet, avoiding tobacco and drugs, participating in creative activities like music, singing, writing, painting, dancing are helpful in coping with anxiety,” he added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three siblings among four killed as truck rams into roadside house in Damoh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:34 PM IST