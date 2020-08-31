Bhopal: 100 properties of Joshi with Faith Academy land seized; Adjudicating Authority approves confiscation

BHOPAL: Adjudicating Authority has confirmed 100 properties of a former principal secretary Arvind Joshi will be confiscated.

The cost of those lands is more than Rs 100 crore. These properties include 10 acres which came to light during a raid by I-T sleuths on the official and residential premises of Raghvendra Singh Tomar.

It also came to light, that the land has been registered in the name of Joshi’s father. I-T department has treated all those properties of Joshi as benami.

Joshi has more than 200-acre farms. Faith Academy has set up a cricket ground and an office on a benami land of Joshi.

I-T department will process for confiscating those properties which came to light during the raid on Tomar’s residential and official premises.

The academy was set up through personal lease on the land attached to I-T department.

The lands owned by Tomar will be measured so that they may also be confiscated.

I-T department searched the properties of Joshi couple in 2010. The lands belonging to the couple were found in Bhopal, Mandla, Raise and Sehore districts.

The Joshi couple bought those properties during their tenure as IAS officers. Josh bought benami properties for his parents and sisters, Abha and Bibha.

The recent I-T raid on benami properties is considered to be the biggest one in the state after the Benami Properties Act was implemented.

Such huge amount of benami properties as found during the recent I-T raid were never confiscated in the history of Madhya Pradesh.

Residential plots bought for commercial purpose belong to the properties of Joshi.

When I-T department sought permission for confiscating those properties Joshi’s lawyer put up many arguments against it, but his reasons failed to convince the Adjudicating Authority.