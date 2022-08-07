Bhopal: 10-year RI to two goons for assaulting corporator’s son

Jail/ Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, awarded 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to two local goons for assaulting the son of a municipal corporator Aziz Uddin over extortion. The incident took place in January last year.

The court of additional sessions Judge Yugal Raghuvanshi convicted 26-year-old Salman Lala alias Bhura, a resident of Bakhal Patra Barkhedi Bhopal and Danish Lala, 21, a resident of Shramdan Road Patra Barkhedi Bhopal, said district public prosecution officials.

The two goons had assaulted Faraj Uddin, son of corporator Aziz Uddin who also owns Raj Talkies, with a knife and sword for failure to pay extortion money.

A case was registered against the two under Section 307/34 of Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (1-B) (A) 25 (1-B) (B) of Arms Act.

Additional Public Prosecutor Khalid Qureshi said that on January 26, 2021 Faraz had come to the service centre at Jinsi Jahangirabad, Bhopal, near Rambha Talkies for servicing of his car when he was attacked by two men - . Salman Lala and Danish Lala. The duo assaulted Faraz with a knife and a sword leaving him seriously injured. The locals had rushed Faraz to Charak Hospital with serious injuries.

Jahangirabad police had filed a case against the two accused under Section 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (1-B) (A) 25 (1-B) (B) of the Arms Act on the complaint of service centre operator Amdan.

‘Goons member sharp shooter Taufiq’s gang’

Congress corporator Aziz Uddin, talking to Free Press, said, “ Accused are members of the gang of sharp shooter Taufiq. They were extorting money. My son is a contractor who refused to oblige them and so they attacked my son. Court has sentenced them to 10 years RI.”