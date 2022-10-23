Bhopal: 10-year-old aadhar cards need to be updated too

Filed Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Unique Identification Authority of India has decided to update the ten-year-old Aadhar card. Aadhar card is being used today by ordinary citizens to avail of various government schemes and services, according to government officials.

With this decision of the government, such Aadhar card holders, who have never updated their Aadhar card in the last 10 years, will have to update their Aadhar card. Citizens whose cards have become old and unclear due to the updating of Aadhar cards, will be able to get new cards. This will avoid inconvenience in Aadhaar authentication and verification.

In this regard, UIDAI has provided the facility of document updates to the Aadhaar number holders and the prescribed fee. Aadhaar number holders can edit the documents of proof of personal identity and proof of address in the Aadhaar data. This facility can be accessed online from My Aadhaar Portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.lin.) or residents can also visit any nearest Enrollment Center to avail of the same.