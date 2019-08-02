Bhojpuri Samaj pleas minister to beautify parks in Bhopal

BHOPAL:The Bhojpuri Ekta Manch, Bhopal has demanded beautification of Vardhman Park, Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya and Kamla Park, besides construction of new ghats for Chhath Puja, under the Smart City project.In a letter addressed to public relations minister PC Sharma, Kunwar Prasad, President of the Samaj said that around 3.5 lakh Bhojpuris reside in the capital and they face great inconvenience in performing Chhath Puja due to paucity of ghats in the city.

The Samaj has urged the minister to ensure that beautification of Vardhman Park, Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya and Kamla Park is taken up under the Smart City project. Also, new ghats should be built so that the devotees do not face problems during Chhath Puja, Pitra Paksha and other socio-religious festivals.