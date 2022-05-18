Bhind: Lokayukta police arrest head constable for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested a head constable posted in Malanpur police station of the district for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday.

The head constable, Manish Pachauri demanded the bribe from the victim by threatening him to implicate in a false case.

According to reports, Pachouri had arrested an accused, Kamal Nagar on Saturday night under section 307 and 354. During the time of arrest, the victim, Vikas Jatav was also present on the spot along with Nagar. Following which Pauchori threatened Jatav to implicate him in the case as well and demanded the bribe.

Jatav, however, said that on Saturday night around 10 pm, Nagar came to a sugarcane juice shop situated at Malanpur locality. Nagar had drunk juice and requested him to drop at a nearby location by stating that there was fracture in both of his legs.

Jatav further said that he was going to drop him but in the way, head constable Pachauri along with his fellow constable caught Nagar and they took him with them. Later, on Sunday the police called him and demanded liquor from him. Besides, they threatened him that Nagar had taken his name during police interrogation and in such a condition a case under section 307 might be imposed on him. In order to get rid of it he had to grease their palm with Rs 20,000.

Following which, Jatav reached the Lokayukta office and complained about the matter to the official. The Lokayukta laid a trap and asked Jatav to act accordingly.

Lokayukta police rushed to the police station along with the victim. As soon as the victim gave the bribe amount to the head constable, the Lokayukta team caught him red handed.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:25 PM IST