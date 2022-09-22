Bhind: Kin perform last rites under tarpaulin and tin shed in absence of Mukti Dham amid rain 

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The family members performed the last rites under a tarpaulin and under a tin shed in two different incidents in absence of the Mukti Dham amid rains in the district on Thursday.

In the first incident, the cremation of an elderly woman was performed under the tarpaulin in Manpura village of the district. In the second incident, the last rites of an elderly man were performed with the help of a pipe and tin shed in Chauki village of the district.

According to the villagers, after the death of the elderly woman, the kin took her body to the crematorium via a muddy pathway as there was no proper way to reach the crematorium. After reaching there, they saw that there was no shade over the crematorium, following which the kin brought a tarpaulin and performed the last rite.

On the other hand the locals of Chauki village themselves made arrangements and put a tin shed over the tent pipe to perform the cremation amidst incessant rain. The family members said that there was no arrangement of Muktidham for funeral in the village. So, they prepared their own set at a small dry place amidst water-filled fields and then performed the cremation.

District Panchayat CEO, J K Jain said that the collector previously had a meeting with the secretaries of the villages for the renovation of the crematoriums. But to know the failure of renovation in these two villages, he would issue a notice to the secretaries of the villages. He also made an assurance to construct the crematorium in these villages till November.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Two sisters die in wall collapse in Bhind