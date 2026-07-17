BHEL, Railways Officials Discuss Latest Advancements In Motor Technology | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A technical workshop of BHEL and Indian Railways was organised by the Traction Services Department at BHEL, Bhopal.

The workshop focused on key aspects related to the operation and maintenance of the BHEL 6 FRA traction motor.

During the workshop, experts deliberated on complex technical aspects and maintenance procedures related to traction motors and shared information on the latest advancements and improvements in motor technology.

Visiting customers gained insights into assembly and maintenance systems and engaged in direct dialogue with railway representatives and BHEL engineers to discuss ways to enhance motor performance and foster better coordination.

On the occasion, officials highlighted the strong relationship between BHEL and Indian Railways.

They reiterated BHEL's firm commitment to providing world-class products and excellent sales and service support to its railway customers.

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Railway representatives appreciated the workshop, noting that it would significantly assist in field maintenance of the motors.

Participants included representatives from various railway sheds across the country, along with BHEL management officials Dharmendra (Additional General Manager, TXS & TMX), Manish Verma (Additional General Manager, TME), Vikas Rawtiya (Additional General Manager, TME), Sanjay Kumar (Senior Deputy General Manager, TMX), and Subodh Prasad (Deputy General Manager, TMX).