Bharatanatyam And Classical Songs Captivate Audience At Madhya Pradesh's Tribal Museum

Bharatanatyam And Classical Songs Captivate Audience At Tribal Museum | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Smita Mahajan and her disciples from Pune enthralled audiences with a captivating classical dance performance at the MP Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening.

The programme featured a series of meticulously choreographed compositions set to Sanskrit and Hindi lyrics, all written, composed and choreographed by Mahajan herself.

The evening opened with the devotional ‘Vinayaka Stuti’, setting a spiritual tone for the performance.

This was followed by traditional pieces including Mallari, Devi Kautukam, Padam and Vasakasajjita, each highlighting the depth and versatility of the Bharatanatyam tradition.

A special highlight of the evening was ‘Devi Kautukam’, which depicted hymns dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Amba.

The composition was presented through three distinct ragas and talas, showcasing intricate rhythmic patterns and expressive storytelling through dance.

Following the dance recital, a classical vocal performance by Pradakshina Bhatt from Bhopal was also held, adding a melodic dimension to the cultural evening.

The programme formed part of a series of cultural events organised by the state culture department across 14 venues in Madhya Pradesh to mark International Day of Yoga and World Music Day.

The events were simultaneously held in cities including Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghgarh, Maihar, Khandwa, Jabalpur and Dhar, promoting India’s rich classical heritage.