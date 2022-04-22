Betul: Tribal MBBS doctor takes out ‘barat’ on bullock cart to promote traditional customs

Bhopal/Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal MBBS doctor has taken out his wedding procession “Barat” on a bullock cart in Asadhi, a tribal dominated village of Chicholi block of Betul district.

The tribal doctor, Dr Raja Dhurve claimed that he did with an object that the younger generation could remember the tribal customs and traditions. He set an example by performing a simple wedding.

He was concerned about inflation, the environment and about ancient culture. The wedding procession drew the people's attention as the bullock cart of the bridegroom was decorated just like a luxury car.

Dhurve said that there could not have been a better opportunity to save our social, cultural values ​​and to teach people simple life-high thoughts in the era of inflation.

In this era of inflation, bullock carts are the cheapest, accessible and pollution-free means. Bullock cart is the identity of rural civilization culture. So to revive the culture he decided to take the procession on the bullock cart, Dhurve claimed.

The bullock cart was decorated with special tribal folk-arts. Four more bullock carts were driven behind the bullock cart of the bridegroom. Children and women were seated on those carts. Tribal folk dances and folk instruments were included in the procession, which were not seen in any wedding these days.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:37 AM IST