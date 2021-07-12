Betul: I can’t bear social infamy brought to family by my deceased brother, youth leaves note before killing self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after a youth had shot dead three persons including a woman and later committed suicide, his elder brother on Monday ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling at his house in Betul district. He has left a suicide note, stating that his brother’s act provoked people to taunt his family and brought social infamy.

The incident took place in Bodkhi village under Amla police station of district. The deceased has been identified as Nagesh Tomar, 28, elder brother of Bhanu Thakur who had killed his ex-friend Barkha Soni and his two cousins.

The police have registered a case and started investigation. According to police, Nagesh, who owned a truck, was running a tea stall in front of his house in Bodkhi, as he suffered losses in transport business because of Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, he was seen at his shop till 10.30 am. Later, his body was found hanging at his house at 11.30 am. His family members including elder brother and mother were out of house at time of incident.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The police sources said that a handwritten suicide note was recovered from the spot in which Nagesh has written that he was upset because of death of his brother.

“I am upset because of the death of my brother. I am suffering social humiliation and facing taunts from people as a video of my brother is being circulated on social media. I don’t want to live anymore,” the handwritten note read.

Betul superintendent of police Shimala Prasad confirmed the incident and said further investigation is on.

“We have decided to counsel all three families- Tomar Family, Soni Family and Hirode family- who are involved in tragic incidents. We run a suicide counselling centre. Very soon, we are going to counsel them, so that no such case happens in future,” she said.

As reported earlier, Bhanu Thakur had barged into a house in Amla town and shot Barkha Soni and his two cousins on July 10. Before committing crime, he released a video on social media, claiming that Barkha had ditched him. He had also named a man, who had reportedly provided him with pistols. The police investigation also revealed that Thakur and Barkha were in a relationship for few years but the latter had parted ways.