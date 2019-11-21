Betul: Furniture dealer, 2 women bumped off in Betul city

Betul: Murder of a furniture dealer and two women in a house in Bhaggudhana-Shanker Nagar ward under Ganj police station has sent shockwaves across the city of Betul.

Some unidentified criminals killed the furniture dealer Nandkishore Malviya (58), his live-in partner Phulwa Bai (48) and their servant Geeta (25).

The murders which may have been committed on Tuesday came to light on Wednesday night after one of the acquaintances of Malviya reached the furniture dealer’s residence without getting any reply from him on the phone.

It was the acquaintance of Malviya who informed the police about the incident.

Police and FSL teams led by SDOP Anand Rai and in charge of Ganj police station Shiv Narayan Mukati rushed to the spot.

The police said sharp-edged weapons were used to murder the trio. The acquaintance of Malviya told the police without getting any information about Malviya when he reached the furniture dealer’s residence he had found the bodies of the trio lying in a pool of blood.

He further said that Malviya had been in live-in relationship with Phulwa Bai for several years, but they began to stay together for the past one year.

The police said that the murders may have been committed on Tuesday and that they began to probe the incident.

Sources said a property dispute may have been one of the reasons for the murder.