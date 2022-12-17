Besharam Rang Row: 'I don't like the method of boycott', Congress MP Tankha voices his support for 'Pathaan'

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha | FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ is facing protests all over the country; including Madhya Pradesh, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has come forward in the support of the movie.

The MP, while talking to the media here on Saturday, said that he doesn’t like the method of boycott as it is anti-social.

“Whether you like the film or not, whether it should be released or not, there is a censor board to decide that. If anyone has any problem, they should put it in front of the censor board. The censor board will see if there are any objectionable scenes and delete it”, Tankha said.

He also said that if people start making personal comments on the film or the artist then there is no end to it and it is not good for the image of the country or the society.

Tankha further talked about the Freedom of Religion Act and said, “I have never faced any problem or threat before. But now there is less action and more publicity. Once they catch a person, they start harassing him. Conversion and diverting society are all works of the BJP, so that it can reap the benefits in the elections.”

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that Deepika Padukone's outfits in the movie's 'Besharam Rang' song are objectionable and it should be corrected or they will be forced to mull whether to stall film release.