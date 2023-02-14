Bhopal: 'BBC raided merely for making documentary on Gujarat,' Digvijaya Singh condemns search by IT dept

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh | File

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and and Member of Parliament Digivijaya Singh condemned the Income Tax department's raid at BBC offices on Tuesday.

“I think it's for the first time in the 100 years of the history of BBC that they were raided merely for making a documentary on Gujarat showing all the sides. Won't this be a blot on PM Modi's international image?” he told ANI

Notably, the Income Tax department raided the BBC office in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The searches come amid the uproar over a documentary about Prime Minister Modi.

As per information, the search was conducted as part of the probe into alleged tax evasion.

Press Club of India (PCI), too condemned the incident. "The recent raids are part of a series of attacks on the media by government agencies in recent times, especially against those sections of the media that the government perceives as hostile to it," the PCI said in a statement.